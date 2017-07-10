Dramatic video shows large waterspout on East Coast

WAVY Published:
Large waterspout in North Carolina (Photo via WAVY)

DARE COUNTY,  Va. (WAVY) — Dramatic video from Monday morning shows a waterspout in Colington Harbour, North Carolina.

The video was posted to Instagram by Whitney Norko, who says she was in Kill Devil Hills with her children. Norko mention in one comment that they were in the water on floaties moments before the waterspout formed. She said they were all OK.

tornado warning was issued Monday for parts of Dare County Monday, and several WAVY viewers sent in pictures of the event — with some depicting multiple waterspouts at once.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest weather updates.

