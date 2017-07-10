Despite record donations, HAAM feeling pressure of rising health care costs

KXAN Staff Published:
Despite record donations, HAAM feeling pressure of rising health care costs (KXAN Photo)
Despite record donations, HAAM feeling pressure of rising health care costs (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The group that pays for the medical needs of musicians all over Austin is having a tough time dealing with rising costs. Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, helps provide care for more than 2,000 local musicians.

But despite record donations, growth in demand and the rising cost of care is making it difficult to keep up with payments.

“Quite frankly I think HAAM’s growth in membership and the number of musicians who need HAAM’s services is outpacing our funding, and so that’s the reason we’re saying we have capacity issues and that we may have to cap the number of musicians that we’re accepting,” the group’s executive director, Reenie Collins, explained.

The organization is hoping to raise more than half a million dollars on HAAM benefit day, coming up on Sept. 12.

