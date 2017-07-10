Austinite’s death in Greece might’ve stemmed from a selfie request

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As eight suspects remain in Greek police custody in connection with the beating death of Austinite Bakari Henderson, CBS News reports the altercation might have stemmed from a selfie.

Henderson, 22, was killed early Friday while vacationing on the Greek island of Zakynthos. A police spokesman said they were called to a bar in Laganas after a brawl involving two groups of people, including customers and employees of the bar. When police arrived, they found Henderson dead with marks on his head indicating he had been beaten.

CBS News reports witnesses say Henderson and his friends wanted to take a photograph with a waitress at the bar, which angered one of the bouncers. Police say at least 10 people followed Henderson out of the bar, including the bouncer.

An attorney for a 34-year-old man who was arrested said his client was charged with homicide with intent. The lawyer said his client comes from a good family and has a clean record. Camera crews caught the suspects being led into a police van on Saturday.

Police said they are still looking for more people who might have been involved.

Henderson’s family said he had just graduated Arizona State University in May and was overseas working on a photo shoot to launch a new clothing line. A GoFundMe created on July 8 has raised more than $35,000 for Henrderon’s family. The creator of the account says donations will be used to pay for the cost of transporting Henderson’s body back to Austin and for funeral arrangements.