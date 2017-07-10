Austin family taking fight for Medicaid funds to Capitol Hill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin family is taking their story to Capitol Hill to urge Congress to protect — not cut — children’s Medicaid funding as proposed in the American Health Care Act of 2017.

The Howell family’s effort in Washington, D.C. will be part of a national push to address key health care needs for children through the Children’s Hospital Association’s annual Family Advocacy Day.

Of the more than 30 million kids enrolled in Medicaid, at least 2 million have medical conditions like congenital heart disease, cerebral palsy and cancer.

Two-year-old Apollo Howell was born with a malformation of his trachea and esophagus. At just 4 months old, Apollo had emergency surgery to rebuild his airway. He’s been through dozens of surgeries, ER visits and hospitalizations. Today, Apollo eats through a tube, battles chronic lung disease and requires ongoing medical care which he receives at the Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic and Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

The Howell family qualifies for Medicaid through a Texas program that covers children with chronic conditions. The American Health Care Act, which recently passed the U.S. House, would cut children’s Medicaid funding by $43 billion over the next 10 years by eliminating Medicaid’s open entitlement and replacing it with a capped system that limits Medicaid funding to states. Apollo’s parents are worried if the Senate’s version of the bill is approved, Apollo and other kids like him would lose health care coverage needed for his crucial medical attention and therapies.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., hear more about Apollo’s needs and why his family believes traveling to the nation’s capitol to meet with lawmakers is worth it.