13-year-old boy goes missing near Temple

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Issac Sherer was last seen in the 2600 block of Sunrise Street in Pendleton, Texas — a few miles northwest of Temple — on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say Sherer suffers from a mental illness.

If you know his location, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.

As to why an Amber Alert has not been issued, there are strict criteria for an alert which may not be met in this case.

