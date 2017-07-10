1-year-old boy hit, killed after wandering onto highway in East Texas

KETK Staff Published:
KXAN Photo

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — A 1-year-old boy is dead after a tragic car crash near Athens late Sunday.

According to a preliminary Department of Public Safety investigation, at 9:08 p.m. a car was traveling on Highway 175 W when a small child wandered onto the south side of the road. The driver said they were unable to avoid hitting the toddler.

The toddler has been identified as Santiago Sanchez of Athens. DPS stated the toddler made his way to the highway from a home just off the road. It is not immediately clear the distance from the home to where the toddler was hit.

