Rep. Dawnna Dukes surprises Democrats by attending candidate forum

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a candidate forum held Sunday afternoon, people had the chance to meet and learn about Democratic candidates who have announced their run for the Texas House District 46 seat currently occupied by state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin.

And things got quite heated when Dukes arrived.

She has largely been absent from the Capitol scene for the past two legislative sessions.

And it was unknown if she would attend the forum because organizers said she had been invited but had never responded to them.

During her surprise appearance, Dukes said she wanted to clear the air about her time in office.

“I had a catastrophic injury,” she said to the audience while sitting on stage with the other candidates. “And certain individuals have taken it as an opportunity to criticize when we claim to be the more empathetic and family oriented party than the Republicans.

Some Democrats said they don’t want to force Duke out of her position, but they still want her to fulfill the duties she was elected to perform.