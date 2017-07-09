Public Safety Day program to teach emergency preparedness

10th-grader Nolan Screen joined us in studio to talk about an event that he started- Public Safety Day.

Nolan is part of the Texas Youth Preparedness Council- an organization that brings young people together who are interested in working to make their communities resilient in the face of disaster.

The event will allow members of the community to meet first responders in order to help people feel more comfortable. Participants will be able to look inside of various first responder vehicles and understand what tools they use in emergency situations. The event is Saturday July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at West Lake High School. Watch the full interview here.

