Man found shot, dead in apartment complex parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Pleasant Hill Apartments in Southeast Austin early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Anken Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road and Oltorf Street just before 1:15 a.m. When they got to the the apartment, they found the man’s body.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened and why, but they say it looks like the man backed into several parked cars and then was shot.

Officers are talking to witnesses and potential suspects as part of their investigation.