Family of teen who drowned in Lake Georgetown leans on faith in tragedy

Related Coverage 16-year-old boy drowns in Lake Georgetown

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At a home just outside of the city of Leander, family and friends of 16-year-old Nathan Ellis gathered Sunday to share memories of him. Days earlier on the fourth of July, Ellis drowned at Lake Georgetown.

Georgetown Police said that Nathan had been swimming with two other swimmers near the boat ramp on the south side of the lake just before 12:30 p.m. Police said that Nathan began to struggle at the halfway point and went under the water. The other swimmers and another person on shore attempted to assist Nathan, but were unable to rescue him. The Georgetown Public Safety Dive team recovered his body two hours later in 32 feet of water

18-year-old Andy Cato was with the church youth group who went swimming with Nathan that day. Andy and Nathan were friends and they decided to swim across the lake together. Andy recalled that he thought about turning around and going back to shore when he realized something wasn’t right.

“He yelled something at me. That’s when I realized he was sinking,” Andy said, fighting back tears. “And he came over to me, and he kind of grabbed onto me and we went under a couple times, and after that we got separated. I’d swallowed a bunch of water so when I came up I was struggling to tread water because I’m not really that great of a swimmer myself. I remember looking back but I saw him face down in the water. But I just couldn’t get to him, and I just wish I could have done more.”

Andy was pushed ashore by an adult who saw him struggling as he was sinking.

“I barely managed to get back, I went under several times on the way there, and I swallowed a lot of water,” Andy said. “I guess I kind of know how he must have felt, I guess when you’re drowning, all you can think about is getting to the surface. And eventually you kind of give up, and there’s no point in trying anymore. It’s actually kind of peaceful, it’s surprisingly peaceful because there’s nothing to worry about anymore.”

Andy was rushed to the hospital for treatment and learned that his friend did not survive shortly after.

“I have been blaming myself a lot, actually, the day after, after it happened, I went over [to Nathan’s house] and talked to his parents. In a way, I wanted them to blame me. I wanted it to be my fault,” Andy said. “But they didn’t blame me for anything. I would have been mad, I wouldn’t have wanted to see me if I was them. But they had no blame for me at all. And that really helped me a lot.”

“There are all kinds of ways I could blame myself, he could blame himself, the people who were here could blame themselves. But our feeling — our deep feeling — is this the time the Lord chose to take him? And we’re OK with that,” said Michelle Ellis, Nathan’s mother. “There’s a raw, gaping hole in us. We’re not happy all the time, but we’re OK with the Lord taking him at this time because we believe Nathan was ready to go be with him.”

Michelle clarified, the grief has been weighing on her family and keeping her up at night, but her family’s faith has eased some of the pain.

“That is the hardest thing I’ve gone through,” said C.B. Ellis of Nathan’s death. “Yesterday I sat with him for about 45 minutes and about 30 of those minutes I held his hand.”

Nathan’s parents explained that he was home schooled, though he was also involved with a co-op he attended several days each week. They said he was a licensed irrigator, that he enjoyed climbing trees, and that he loved talking and going to church.

“It’s kind of hard for me to accept at the moment, but what I’ve come to realize is that it was part of a plan,” said Andy Cato, Nathan’s friend.”I don’t know why right now, but I don’t know when I will know, but there was a reason, and it wasn’t just in vain, and I know that I’ll see him again and that definitely helps a lot, too.”

Nathan’s family and friends say he will be deeply missed. They encourage anyone who knew him to share memories and photos on the following page: www.NathanEllisMemorial.com