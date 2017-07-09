Fallen officer group raising money to help family of San Antonio officer

The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation is campaigning to support the family of fallen San Antonio police officer Miguel Moreno.

They are selling a shirt that they created to honor his memory. For every shirt sold, $10 goes to the Texas Fallen Officer Foundation, which benefits the families of fallen officers.

Since the inception of the foundation in 2015, it has strived to reduce the financial and emotional burden placed on officers and their families after incidents that result in the officers’ death or inability to work.

They provide financial assistance and other support services to help the officers’ families cope with loss.

Shirts are being sold through July 19.

You can purchase a shirt to support Moreno’s family at this website.

The organization hopes to raise at least $10,000 for Moreno’s family, the same amount it said it provided the family of San Antonio Police Det. Benjamin Marconi after he was killed in the line of duty in November 2016.