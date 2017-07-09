Electrical short triggers apartment fire in SE Austin

The Austin Fire Department said an apartment fire was mostly extinguished in less than 20 minutes at an apartment building on Elmont Drive in southeast Austin on Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An electrical short started a fire at a southeast Austin apartment building late Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

The call came in at about 5:43 p.m. for the fire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Elmont Drive just north of Riverside Drive and west of South Pleasant Valley Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the two-story building, and they began an offensive attack.

They had the majority of the fire extinguished in under 20 minutes and said that no one was injured.

Investigators said air conditioning wiring caused the short and that three apartment units were affected by smoke and water.

There is no word yet on how many people were displaced by the fire or an estimate of the cost of the damage to the structure.

