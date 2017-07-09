Man found dead in Pedernales River in west Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man’s body was found in the Pedernales River in far west Travis County Sunday afternoon, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The man lived in a house near where his body was found in the 500 block of Nomad Drive right along the river, which is north of SH 71 and east of Paleface Ranch Road.

Witnesses told law enforcement that he was last spotted on a dock on the river at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. After looking for him in the neighborhood and checking with neighbors, they reported him missing at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, said Kristen Dark, TCSO spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office summoned its lake patrol to investigate, and they discovered his body in the water at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Crime scene investigators and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are still inspecting the scene and the man’s body to determine his cause of death. It will be investigated as suspicious until foul play is ruled out, Dark said.

Last weekend, a brother drowned in the Pedernales River after his brother tried to save him.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.