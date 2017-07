A 40th anniversary is certainly a momentous occassion, Austin Wildlife Rescue is celebrating theirs in a big way, and you can be part of it. Executive Director Hayley Hudnall joined us with Tito the Tortoise to talk about their 40 for 40 Fundraiser, and remind all of us what to do should our path cross with an injured or orphaned animal. You can contact Austin Wildlife Rescue at (512) 472-9453.

For more information go to http://www.austinwildliferescue.org/.