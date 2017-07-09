1 suspect in Greek beating death of Austin man to plead not guilty, lawyer says

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece (KXAN) — The lawyer for one of the suspects in the beating death of a young Austinite in Greece said his client will plead not guilty.

Police said 22-year-old Bakari Henderson of Austin was beaten to death in a bar brawl early Friday on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

Eight suspects went to court on the island Saturday night, charged with “homicide with intent.”

The lawyer for one of the eight said his client was from a good family, had a clean record and was “devastated.”

He said his 34-year-old client was a local resident and had caused “some bodily harm,” but did not hit the victim on the head.

Authorities said Henderson was found dead outside a bar with serious head wounds.

Speaking with reporters Saturday night, the lawyer said his client was “falling to pieces.”

Police said they are looking for more people suspected of taking part in the fatal beating.

Henderson’s family said the recent University of Arizona graduate was visiting the island for a photo shoot while preparing to launch a new fashion line.