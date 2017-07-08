Texas Supreme Court suspends embattled judge in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has suspended a Houston judge amid allegations she sexted while on the bench and used illegal drugs.

Harris County Justice of the Peace Hilary Green was suspended Friday without pay at the request of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The commission in May presented its more than 300-page investigation of alleged misconduct by Green as part of complaints against her since 2012. She’s served on the bench since 2007 and presided over low-level drug possession and similar cases.

Records show Green, in response to the commission, acknowledged illegally obtaining prescription drugs, plus used marijuana. Green’s response also indicated she engaged in sexually explicit and drug-related texts with a bailiff.

An attorney for Green said he’s disappointed by the suspension and they’ll consider how to proceed.