Special sale gives buyers chance to own scientific relics

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
science sale. (KXAN)
science sale. (KXAN)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 500 people got a look back at science history at Southwestern University in Georgetown on Saturday as the school prepares for a face-lift.

The university held a “Scientique Sale,” complete with all the antique science equipment you could imagine, selling some items that date as far back as the early 1900s.

Up for sale? Unique physics, biology and chemistry equipment that was used decades ago — everything from glassware, to furniture and original projectors. And it didn’t stop at science.

“I found different art slides,” said Southwestern student Lacey Bowersox. “And I’ve taken a couple of art history classes. And, so, it’s pieces that I’ve seen. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is great.’”

The sale was held in preparation for Phase Two of a major renovation at the science building. The current building was constructed in the 1950s.

The proceeds from today’s sale go back to the university.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s