Special sale gives buyers chance to own scientific relics

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 500 people got a look back at science history at Southwestern University in Georgetown on Saturday as the school prepares for a face-lift.

The university held a “Scientique Sale,” complete with all the antique science equipment you could imagine, selling some items that date as far back as the early 1900s.

Up for sale? Unique physics, biology and chemistry equipment that was used decades ago — everything from glassware, to furniture and original projectors. And it didn’t stop at science.

“I found different art slides,” said Southwestern student Lacey Bowersox. “And I’ve taken a couple of art history classes. And, so, it’s pieces that I’ve seen. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is great.’”

The sale was held in preparation for Phase Two of a major renovation at the science building. The current building was constructed in the 1950s.

The proceeds from today’s sale go back to the university.