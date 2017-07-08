Lubbock tattoo shop offers $25 tatts … with a twist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – In Lubbock yesterday, people lined up outside the doors of a tattoo parlor, Sunken City Ink, to get a special discount on their ink. The catch? Customers get a mystery tattoo.

“This is called the Hole in the Wall Tattoo,” Sunken City Ink Owner and Tattoo Artist Mike Diaz said. “We have it in the doorway, a make-shift door. We have holes in it so you can stick your arm, your leg, or any body part that you can fit through the hole.”

Customers can stick any appropriate body part that will fit in a one foot-wide hole in the wall for a $25 tattoo, with each tattoo one to two inches long. However, they cannot choose what the tattoo is, and will not be able to see it until it is done.

“The thing is a lot of people don’t know what to get or where to get it, but everybody wants a tattoo or at least has thought about it once,” Diaz said.

Over 100 new and experienced customers lined the walls of the tattoo parlor Friday afternoon, as some even skipped work so they would not miss out on what they called a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The designs are premade by a store artist and chosen just seconds before placed on the customer.

“Whenever they do get a tattoo it’s a cool story, a cool experience, and it’s something that has really spread the word, and everybody likes it so far,” Diaz said.

He added that the event stayed opened until they ran out of needles.

Their next Hole in the Wall event will be at the Lubbock Tattoo Expo in February 2018.