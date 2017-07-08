Fire crews battle west Austin house blaze after storms pass through

Multiple fire agencies battle a house fire in West Austin that was likely caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Multiple fire agencies are battling a house fire in west Austin after a quick-moving storm blew through. The Austin Fire Department said lightning likely struck the house.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a heavy attic fire at a two-story house in the 3000 block of Barton Point Drive just south of Bee Cave Road and north of the Barton Creek Habitat Reserve.

Fire departments responded from Westlake ESD 9, Lake Travis ESD 6, Ce-Bar ESD 10 and Austin.

KXAN has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

