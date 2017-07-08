Community raises funds to help HS student with medical bills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The good news for one Austin-area high school student: It’s not cancer. The bad news — getting to this point cost a lot of money.

On Saturday, friends, family and supporters of Akins High School sophomore Serena Guerrero showed up at the Texas Club Bar and Grill to show their love and help raise some dough to help her with medical costs.

In February 2017, Guerrero found a tumor in her right breast. Lots of testing revealed that it was not cancerous.

But, it kept changing in size and needed to be removed last month.

Now on the mend, Guerrero’s family couldn’t be happier.

But, the cost of surgery, medications and missed work days for her parents have taken a toll — even with insurance.

“It’s paid for some. It costs a lot of money to pay for her biopsy,” said her stepmother Beatriz Benavides. “For, of course, the doctor, the facility, the anesthesiologist. It’s taken a toll, financially.”

Serena Guerrero said she was scared and nervous, but knew she had to stay strong.

“When I found out, I was taking a shower,” she said. “And I felt it, and then I right away thought it was something bad, so I started crying.”

Her family said they are amazed at the love and support they’re received from the community.

On Saturday, they raised more than $2,100.