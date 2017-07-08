Body of missing Giddings woman found near car in Fayette County

Related Coverage Missing woman last seen in Giddings on July 3

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a 26-year-old woman last seen leaving her apartment in Giddings last Monday was found in Fayette County Saturday afternoon, said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lynn Bailey was found after a family friend flew a private helicopter over an area in Fayette County and spotted her car – a black Dodge Avenger – in some woods, LCSO said.

Officers went to the scene at about 2 p.m. Saturday and found her body a short distance from the car. They said foul play is not suspected in her death, but they did not release a cause at this time.

An investigation is underway by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jennifer,” said Lee County Sheriff Rodney Meyer.