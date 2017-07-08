Body of missing Giddings woman found near car in Fayette County

By Published: Updated:
Photos of Jennifer Bailey (Lee County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Photos of Jennifer Bailey (Lee County Sheriff's Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a 26-year-old woman last seen leaving her apartment in Giddings last Monday was found in Fayette County Saturday afternoon, said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lynn Bailey was found after a family friend flew a private helicopter over an area in Fayette County and spotted her car – a black Dodge Avenger – in some woods, LCSO said.

Officers went to the scene at about 2 p.m. Saturday and found her body a short distance from the car. They said foul play is not suspected in her death, but they did not release a cause at this time.

An investigation is underway by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jennifer,” said Lee County Sheriff Rodney Meyer.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s