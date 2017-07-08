Austin family still searches for missing teen 11 years later

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An unsolved mystery into the disappearance of an Austin woman plagues her family. Every year, on or near the day she vanished, her family searches.

Elizabeth Harris has been on an 11-year crusade. Her mission: Find her daughter, Roxanne Paltauf.

The method: Pass out anything that reminds people of the ongoing search into the 18-year-old’s disappearance.

“Something happened to her that night. Somebody is hiding it from us,” Harris said. “It’s not fair at all. We should have some sort of closure.”

Paltauf was last seen at a Budget Inn near Rundberg Lane off of I-35. She was in the room with her then-boyfriend who told police that the couple had gotten into an argument. And, that is when she left. No one has seen her since. After years of searching for her, FBI agents got a tip in 2014 about a body near the area. But the search turned up nothing.

“There are people in Austin who know something. I know this,” said Rosalynn Paltauf, the missing teen’s sister. “But, for some reason or another they don’t want to come forward with information.”

The teen was last seen on July 7, 2006. So, every year on the anniversary of Paltauf’s disappearance her mother enlists an army of volunteers. They don t-shirts, hold up signs and pass out flyers. The Paltaufs says the most painful part is that life is going on without Roxanne. And, all they have now is hope.

“Logically, sometimes I think she’s already gone and I just want to bring her home,” Harris said. “But, there is always that chance that she could still be alive out there.”

Detectives say Paltauf’s case is still active and open. And, they believe criminal activity was involved.