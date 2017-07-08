4 suspects in beating death of Austinite appear in Greek court

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece (KXAN) — Authorities in Greece have made arrests in connection with the beating death of an American citizen, 22-year-old Bakari Henderson of Austin.

Police said four suspects were initially arrested in the case.

Covering their faces, several suspects were led out of a van and into a courthouse on the island of Zakynthos on Saturday.

Police were called out to a brawl outside a bar in the early morning hours on Friday.

A police spokesman said that the brawl involved two groups of people, including customers and employees of the bar.

When police arrived, they found Henderson dead with marks on his head indicating he had been beaten.

Police said they were looking through security camera video to establish who took part in the fight and what led to Henderson’s death.

Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a new clothing line when the incident took place, his family told KXAN Friday.

“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest,” the Henderson family said in a statement.

The University of Arizona confirmed that Henderson graduated from the university in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins expressed his condolences in a statement.

“All of us at the University of Arizona are shocked and saddened by the loss of our recent graduate, Bakari Henderson. Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family,” Robbins said. “I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin.”

Zakynthos, an island in the west coast of mainland Greece, is popular among tourists for its cliff-side beaches and sea caves.