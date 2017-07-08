Police searching for 3 toddlers missing in North Texas

PARIS, Texas (KXAN) — Three children are missing according to an Amber Alert issued early Saturday by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The children, 3-year-old Dylan Mcintyre-Cotton, 4-year-old Kenzly Mcintyre-Cotton and 18-month-old Havok Cotton were reported missing by Child Protective Services early Saturday morning.

Police are also searching for 65-year-old Darla Faye in connection to the children’s abduction. They say the woman is driving a white, 2007 Dodge Durango with a Texas license plate number of DVF6208. She was last seen in Paris, Texas.

Police say when the siblings went missing, Dylan was wearing a yellow and black checkered shirt, Kenzly was wearing a white t-shirt and Havok was in a red tank top.

Police believe the children are in immediate danger. They are asking anyone with information to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 903-737-2400