‘You’re my butter half’ mural touched up after vandals strike

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest beloved Austin mural to fall victim to vandals is back to its cheery self after a group gathered Friday to repaint the “You’re my butter half” mural.

The mural, at 2000 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was vandalized last Friday. A group from the United Way For Greater Austin was painting the mural.

In March, the “I Love You So Much” mural on South Congress Avenue was tagged and repainted. Last summer, the “Hi How Are You” mural on Guadalupe Street was also covered with spray paint.

 

 

