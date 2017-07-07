Woman waiting for a kidney moving into tiny house built by teens

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It has taken longer than expected for students at Connally High School to sell a tiny home they built nearly two years ago, but the right buyer has come along.

Shortly after KXAN covered the construction in September of 2015, the school tried to auction off the home but had no luck. They also listed it on Craiglist. That’s when the Wilmot family in Round Rock first spotted the ad, but didn’t have a need for 500 square foot home at the time.

They reached out to KXAN this week to let us know they recently purchased the home for a 27-year-old family member, Dawn Wilmot, to live in while she waits for a kidney transplant. She went into kidney failure two years ago, and does peritoneal dialysis at home seven nights a week and uses more than 900 pounds of medical supplies each month.

After searching for an affordable place to live in while on disability, the tiny home was the best financial option and the safest place for her to be. It has been placed in a family member’s backyard.

The Wilmot family is holding a “Move that Bus” party Friday night to reveal the home and updates that have been done.

