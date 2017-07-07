Will Stubb’s transform into Liberty Lunch?

Related Coverage Stubb’s music venue to change name after lawsuit settlement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Business filings may give Austinites a glimpse into the future with the possibility of a new name for Stubb’s Barbecue: Liberty Lunch.

Just days before the announcement of a trademark dispute settlement with the company that owns Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q sauces, Stubb’s BAR-B-Q and music venue in downtown Austin, known legally as Stubb’s Austin Restaurant Company, filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office seeking to reserve the name Liberty Lunch.

If granted, Stubb’s resturaunt would be able to reserve the name for the next 120 days. It’s unclear when the name change would take effect.

Liberty Lunch was a longtime Austin music institution that closed in 1999 as its portion of Second Street became part of a redevelopment project. For 24 years, the venue was Austin’s home to some of the biggest shows in Austin. When the venue closed, nearly 18 years ago, it went out with a Gloriathon, where local musicians played nothing but the song “Gloria” for 24 hours.