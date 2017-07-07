Video: Police rescue dogs from sweltering car

KXAN News Published:

ROSWELL, Ga. (KXAN\NBC) — Police in Georgia are sharing video captured by their body cameras in hopes it helps save more dogs’ lives.

Last weekend a concerned citizen in Georgia noticed a dog sitting in a hot car and called 911. Officers were on scene in seconds and discovered not one, but two dogs suffering from heat exhaustion.

Officers found the car’s owner and her family were inside a movie theater and left the dogs inside the car. The temperature in the front seat was 167-Degrees despite the windows being cracked.

The dogs were taken to an animal hospital where they recovered. The owner is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Police urge you to call 911 if you see an animal trapped in a hot car.

