AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Oh it was terrifying, a neighbor child comes up to you and says Brison is being attacked by a dog,” the mother of a boy bitten by a dog in an unprovoked attack in Manor said.

The 7-year-old was able to get away after neighbors came to his rescue, seen in shocking video posted by police. KXAN spoke with Brison and his family in their home.

The video was the top viewed on KXAN.com this week, watch the top 5 videos on here: