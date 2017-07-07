Tech Ridge shopping center lands AMC theater

Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tech Ridge shopping center area in north Austin is getting a boost of new business after AMC announced Friday that is opening 10-screen movie theater there.

The AMC Tech Ridge 10, which is scheduled to begin construction later this year, will the company’s third movie theater in Austin. The 45,000-square-foot theater will be taking over some of the space that the Sears Grand store currently occupies. Seritage, the leasing company for the property, shows there is nearly 84,000 square feet available for lease on the western side of the Sears.

When the theater opens in 2019, it will feature more than 1,000 AMC Signature Recliners as well as food and adult beverages.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with AMC and bring a state-of-the-art theatre to our Tech Ridge property,” said Benjamin Schall, President and CEO of Seritage, the leasing company. “We look forward to delivering a multi-tenant retail destination that provides customers with great shopping and first-rate entertainment and creates enduring value for our shareholders.”

At the beginning of 2016, Target, an anchor store at the Tech Ridge shopping center closed after reporting sluggish sales. The property has been sitting vacant but a furniture store is currently in the works to open up in a portion of the old Target.

 

