Suspect in robbery of elderly man in H-E-B parking lot arrested

By Published:
David Russell (Austin Police Department Photo)
David Russell (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man wanted in the attack of an elderly man in the parking lot of the South Congress Avenue H-E-B has been caught by police.

The Austin Police Department says David Russell, 26, was arrested on Thursday, almost a month after the attack that left the elderly man with injuries.

On June 28, police put out a request for help locating the suspect after the June 12 robbery at 2400 S. Congress Ave.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270.

 

