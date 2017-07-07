San Marcos neighborhood sees numerous burglaries

By Published:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Hays County are searching for suspects who they say are responsible for breaking into numerous homes in the Morningwood subdivision in San Marcos.

All of the burglaries have occurred in June and usually happen during daytime hours. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office believe there the suspects are juveniles.

One homeowner’s surveillance cameras caught video of the suspects breaking in around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Kyri Lysek at 512-393-7791 with any information or you can make a report via Crime Stoppers.

Home burglaries in Morningwood subdivision

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s