San Marcos neighborhood sees numerous burglaries

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Hays County are searching for suspects who they say are responsible for breaking into numerous homes in the Morningwood subdivision in San Marcos.

All of the burglaries have occurred in June and usually happen during daytime hours. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office believe there the suspects are juveniles.

One homeowner’s surveillance cameras caught video of the suspects breaking in around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Kyri Lysek at 512-393-7791 with any information or you can make a report via Crime Stoppers.

