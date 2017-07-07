Repaving on ‘The Drag’ to start this weekend

On Tuesday, June 20, the Public Works Department began emergency spot repairs of pavement on the Guadalupe and Lavaca bus lanes from 2nd Street to 18th Street due to major pavement problems. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Sunday, Austin’s Public Works Department will start work on repairing the West Campus section of Guadalupe Street.

The construction will run from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 29th Street. To lessen the traffic impact, the majority of the work will be done between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Construction is expected to be complete in August—hopefully in time for the beginning of the fall semester.

Last month, the city started making emergency repairs to the section of Guadalupe Street from 2nd to 18th Streets. Over the past several years, the pavement along this stretch of Guadalupe Street has deteriorated, causing massive potholes and indentations, especially in the lanes where the buses run.

“I think as a lot of people know, the conditions on Guadalupe have been deteriorating for a while,” Alexandria Bruton, with Public Works said in June. “The repairs right now are our highest priority.”

 

