Pringles releases Top Ramen Chicken flavor

KXAN News Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.

Pringles announced they’re bringing Nissin’s Top Ramen Chicken flavor to a can of chips near you.

According to an news release about the new flavor, “Pringlesflavorologistsworked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dishand bring thefan-favoriteTop Ramen Chicken Flavorto life on a Pringlescrisp. The result –a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavorright out of the bowl.”

The chip maker says the flavor will be available at Dollar General stores for around $1.50 a can.

