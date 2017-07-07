PHOTOS: Pekingese dogs up for adoption at Austin Humane Society

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When an elderly woman passed away earlier this week, her 14 Pekingese dogs ended up at the Austin Humane Society.

While six of the dogs will go up for adoption starting this Saturday, the eight other dogs—all of which are older—are in desperate need of costly medical care. The dogs’ problems range from potential heart murmurs to severe cataracts.

The Austin Humane Society says since it will cost a minimum of $4,000 to treat the dogs, they are putting out an emergency plea for monetary donations to help get these sweet animals immediate medical help. The dogs that will medical care will head to foster families in the meantime.

If you’re interested in adopting the Pekingese that are available for adoption this weekend, AHS is open 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society) Fourteen Pekingese were surrendered to the Austin Humane Society on July 3 after their owner died. (Austin Humane Society)