PHOTO: Girl asks to pray with San Antonio officers having dinner

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The photo of a little girl praying with San Antonio police officers having dinner at a restaurant has gotten thousands of likes and shares on Facebook.

Martha Bosquez posted the photo of her daughter Paige praying with the officers at a Luby’s restaurant on Wednesday, days after San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno died from his injuries in a June 29 downtown shooting.

The post says, “She walks up to the table and ask them ‘may I pray for you to be safe & so that God may take care of y’all?'” Her mother says every officer bowed their head and, when they were done with their meal, walked over to the girl’s table and said thank you.

The post gained traction on Friday, a day of remembrance for officers statewide.