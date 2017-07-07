New charges against boater in death of Temple father, daughter

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — The man accused of operating a boat that killed a young child on Lake Belton is facing a second charge of criminally negligent homicide after the child’s father also died.

Jason Bernal ran over Kaitlyn and Patrick Oliver with his recreational houseboat at Temple Lake Park on July 23.

Officers said when Kaitlyn got tangled up in the boat’s propeller, Patrick jumped in to save her, but instead received injuries resulting in an amputation of his legs.

Bernal told police he didn’t see anyone in the water. However, multiple witnesses say they screamed and warned him to stop driving.

Kaitlyn and Patrick were both taken to the hospital, where Kaitlyn died later that night. Patrick later died from his injuries on July 6.

According to Temple Police Department spokesperson Shawana Neely, Bernal will be arrested and booked in jail again.

Bernal was previously out on bond of $150,000.