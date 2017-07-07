Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Fayette County

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — A 43-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning in a home on Creamer Creek Road near La Grange in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:45 a.m. about an unresponsive male. Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as Jeremy Cornwell, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies and the Texas Rangers are investigating Cornwell’s death. This is Fayette County’s first homicide of the year.

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can submit a tip by calling 968-8477 or 1-800-272-TIPS.