Fire department warns parents about children sleeping with their phones

Chris Best, WKRG Published: Updated:
Fire department warns of dangers of kids using phones in bed (Newton Fire Department Photo)

NEWTON, N.H. (WKRG) — One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous.

Research has revealed that 53 percent of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter. The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire. This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger. Please check where you & your family charge your mobile devices.

The post includes frightening photos beds, pillows and chargers that are singed from the heat of charger, according to the fire department.

The posts urges parents to check on their kids phones and chargers. It also urges you to share the message. Parents are listening, because as of this writing it’s been shared more than 25,000 times.

