Family event helps parents keep kids safe during summer months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer can be the most dangerous time of year for children. From hot cars to missing and exploited children, this weekend, parents will get a chance to focus on summer safety.

Eva Berry believes each one of her 3-year-old son’s fingerprints could lead police to him if he is ever in danger. It is why she waited in line at Howdy Honda in southeast Austin to get Eli fingerprinted.

“It’s just scary, that if something should happen,” Berry said, “you’d want to be ready.”

Laura Davis also wanted that information ready to go for her 8-year-old son Jayden. “He’s always with me,” Davis said. “But just in case, there are those people out there that can take them from your side.”

Fingerprinting is not a new technique to locate missing children, but the booth is part of a bigger safety fair by the dealership this weekend. With the summer heat becoming more intense, organizers thought car safety should be a major focus of the fair.

“The heat in the car, sometimes folks leave their kids in the car unattended,” said Howdy Honda Spokeswoman Tina Fajardo. “We’re checking car seats, too.”

So far, at least seven children have lost their lives in hot cars this year in Texas. Last year, nearly 40 kids died in sweltering vehicles across the country.

“We want to make sure that if you’re buying a car from us and you have small children that you are informed about these issues,” said Fajardo.

The latest heat stroke death in Texas happened in Fort Worth last month when a 3-year-old boy climbed into an abandoned car. The “Keeping Kids Safe” event at Howdy Honda runs between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.