Escaped SC inmate captured overnight in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A South Carolina inmate who escaped from prison there while serving a life sentence for kidnapping an attorney has been arrested in Central Texas.

Jimmy Causey is in the Williamson County Jail where records show he was arrested Friday morning by Austin Police. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.

Causey escaped Wednesday from the Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville, SC. Our sister station in Columbia reports this is Causey’s second escape from prison.

He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later. In that escape attempt, the Post and Courier, reports the inmates used toilet paper to make fake heads to trick guards into thinking the men were in their beds.

Causey was convicted in 2002 for robbery and kidnapping after he held his former attorney at gunpoint and ransacked the man’s house searching for money.

