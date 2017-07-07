22-year-old from Austin beaten to death on Greek island

ATHENS (KXAN) — A 22-year-old man from Austin was killed while vacationing on a Greek island Friday morning and two people have been arrested, according to an Athens-based newspaper.

Bakari Henderson was allegedly beaten to death by around 10 people at a bar on the island of Zakynthos, in an attack that lasted 30 seconds, the newspaper reports.

According to friends, Henderson was attending the University of Arizona and graduated from Anderson High School.

The two men arrested are described by the newspaper as a British security guard and another bar employee. The U.S. State Department confirms they were notified by Greek police that Henderson died in the early morning hours on the island.

“We are in communication with authorities and providing consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to family and friends, and out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

The island of Zakynthos, famous for its beaches and cliff faces, is located more than 100 miles west of the Greek capital.

We’ll update this story as we get additional information.