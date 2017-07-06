World Beard and Mustache Championships coming to Austin

Related Coverage Austin Facial Hair Club hosts annual Dog Beard and Moustache Competition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to grow that beard or mustache.

The World Beard and Mustache Championships is coming to Austin in just under two months.

Last year’s national championship was held in Nashville, but competitors from around the world will be coming for the event on Sept. 1-3.

The competition first came to the United States in 2003 in Carson City, Nevada and has taken off nationwide since then.

More than 1,000 competitors and fans are expected.

A 3-day competitor wristband costs $75 and a 3-day spectator wristband costs $20 for the event at the Long Center. Find additional details and ticket information at the AustinFacialHairClub.com.