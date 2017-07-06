VIDEO: Thousands of guns destroyed in Rio de Janeiro

KXAN Staff Published:
Guns being destroyed in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2017. (NBC News)
Guns being destroyed in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2017. (NBC News)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KXAN) — It’s a sight you don’t see very often.

On Thursday, thousands of guns were lined up on a street in Rio de Janeiro and a steam roller mowed over them. The display of destruction is part of the city’s mission to take guns off the streets.

The Brazilian Army oversaw the destruction of the weapons in part of what is aptly called “Operation Steamroller.” Nearly 5,000 firearms were collected by Rio de Janeiro State Police or handed over by civilians in a disarmament campaign.

According to Reuters, the homicide rate in Rio de Janeiro climbed by 20 percent in 2016 from 4,200 in 2015 to 5,033. The United State Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security says the organized crime in the city is controlled by major drug gangs that operate mainly in the slums.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s