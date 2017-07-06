VIDEO: Thousands of guns destroyed in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KXAN) — It’s a sight you don’t see very often.

On Thursday, thousands of guns were lined up on a street in Rio de Janeiro and a steam roller mowed over them. The display of destruction is part of the city’s mission to take guns off the streets.

The Brazilian Army oversaw the destruction of the weapons in part of what is aptly called “Operation Steamroller.” Nearly 5,000 firearms were collected by Rio de Janeiro State Police or handed over by civilians in a disarmament campaign.

According to Reuters, the homicide rate in Rio de Janeiro climbed by 20 percent in 2016 from 4,200 in 2015 to 5,033. The United State Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security says the organized crime in the city is controlled by major drug gangs that operate mainly in the slums.