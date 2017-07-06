Travis County issues burn ban as dry, triple-digit heat settles in

Related Coverage AFD battles 4-acre brush fire in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With summer hitting its stride, Travis County Commissioner’s Court voted Thursday to implement a burn ban as of July 6.

The Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Calloway says the area is entering a time where the area is susceptible to grass fires. Calloway says there were two dozen grass fires on the Fourth of July holiday and about 25 percent of those fires were the result of fireworks.

In Bastrop County on Wednesday, several small brush fires broke out along Farm to Market 535 in the Cedar Creek area. Authorities there believe the fires might have been caused by a driver either hauling something flammable or throwing cigarette butts out of the window.

Travis County joins Caldwell and Burnet Counties with active burn bans. For a full list of counties that have a burn ban in effect, click here.