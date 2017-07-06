Teenager accused of killing UT student expected to appear in court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meechaiel Criner is expected to appear before Judge David Wahlberg for a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning.

Criner, 19, is charged with capital murder in the 2016 death of University of Texas at Austin student Haruka Weiser, a charge he has pled not guilty too. Criner was arrested two days after Weiser’s body was found. Because he was 17 years old at the time of the homicide, Criner is not eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

In December, Criner’s attorney Ariel Payan said that he was still waiting on DNA results, adding that there was genetic material found on Weiser’s body that was not hers. He also told KXAN that the broken freezer at the Austin Police Department may impact the case, though the DNA from this case was stored after the freezer was fixed, Payan said he had no way of knowing it was secure.

This spring, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said they will not be offering any kind of plea deal to Criner and are moving forward with an October trial date.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is in the courtroom and will have updates on developments in the case on KXAN News at 5 p.m.