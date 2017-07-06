Ted Cruz stops in Austin to talk healthcare

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz is headed to Austin Thursday evening to talk to veterans as part of his statewide tour to discuss his version of the proposed Senate healthcare plan. The Concerned Veterans for America invited Cruz to conduct town hall style meetings that can focus on veteran issues.

Sen. Cruz has offered an amendment to the Better Care Reconciliation Act that aims to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Cruz, however, wants to keep the provision that would allow those who purchase insurance on the open market to be given access to the plan of their choice.

“It’s kind of like when President Obama said if you like your healthcare plan you can keep it,” said Chip Roy with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “That’s what we’re actually trying to do here. Sen. Cruz is trying to give you access to the healthcare plan of your choice.”

Policy experts are predicting this amendment could have a hard time attracting moderates to the plan because it could create a new kind of problem that involves higher rates for people who can’t get the subsidies. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked the nonpartisan Congressional budget office to see how Cruz’s plan would impact the federal budget and insurance coverage.

On Wednesday, Cruz was met by 60 protesters outside his town hall event in McKinney near Dallas. No formal protests have been announced for the Austin event but Cruz will likely focus on the well-being of his constituents.

“This is clearly an effort to answer some of the criticisms that are coming from Cruz’s wing of the party – from conservatives who say the current plan doesn’t go far enough in dismantling some of the things conservatives don’t like about the Affordable Care Act,” said Texas Politics Project Director James Henson.

Demonstrators are planning sit-in protests Thursday at the offices of Republican senators in 21 states – including one in Austin. They’re demanding they vote no to the Better Care Reconciliation Act. Local activists are upset that Texas Senator John Cornyn is in support of the bill. They plan to bring personal letters to his office to express why they need the current healthcare law.

The discussion begins at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Austin Hotel at 9721 Arboretum Blvd.