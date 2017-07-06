Stubb’s music venue forced to change name in lawsuit settlement

Weezer playing at Stubb's during Rachael Ray's SXSW 2017 party. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stubb’s restaurant and music venue in downtown Austin will have to change its name following a settlement with the company that owns Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q sauces.

One World Foods, the Austin-based maker of the sauces, announced the resolution to the trademark dispute on Thursday, saying they have agreed to settle their lawsuit with Stubb’s Bar-B-Q at 801 Red River St, owned by Stubb’s Austin Restaurant Company.

Numerous discussions with the music venue were held for 18 months before agreeing that, going forward, One World Foods will have exclusive ownership and right to use the Stubb’s brand.

Without detailing when the name change will happen — or what the restaurant and venue will change its name to — Stubb’s Austin Restaurant Company will be phasing out its use of the various Stubb’s trademarks.

One World Foods says the resolution allows the venue to live on and their own company to expand the Stubb’s brand of products, with intentions to explore new restaurant opportunities in Austin.

“The founder of Stubb’s products, C.B. Stubblefield, was a cook. He loved making food, especially authentic Texas barbecue,” Jennifer Barr, business director of One World Foods said. “He wanted the flavors he created to bring love and happiness to people’s lives, and our aim is to follow that lead. We’re proud to have C.B. Stubblefield’s grandsons on our team to continue that mission, and we’re confident many, many more people will love the Stubb’s family of products.”

