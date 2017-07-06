‘Stand with law enforcement’ issued for Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In remembrance of the five officers who were shot and killed in an ambush attack in Dallas last summer, Gog. Greg Abbott is issuing a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in Texas on Friday, July 7.

On July 7, 2016, as a peaceful rally was being held in downtown Dallas, shots erupted at 8:45 p.m. After hours of negotiations, Dallas police used a bomb robot to kill the suspect, Micah X. Johnson.

To mark the officers’ deaths, Abbott is asking all law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute on Friday at 10 a.m. In Austin, law enforcement patrol cars will line the North drive of the Texas State Capitol.

Abbott will also be attending and speaking at the funeral of San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. His partner was released from the hospital earlier this week.

“It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated,” said Abbott in a statement. “I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe.”

Starting Sept. 1, 2017, statewide Blue Alerts will be required in Texas. A Blue Alert, similar to what Amber Alerts look like, gives state and local authorities the ability to send warnings meant to notify a community about imminent threats to law enforcement. The warnings will be sent out and then distributed by media outlets over radio, broadcast, cable and satellite networks. The alerts will also be displayed over highway signage to let the public know they need to be on the lookout for the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.