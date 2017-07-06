Spurs add veteran scorer in Rudy Gay

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran forward Rudy Gay.

Gay 6-8, 230, averaged 18.7 points last season in Sacramento but was limited to 30 games before rupturing his left Achilles tendon in January and having surgery a few days later.

Gay holds career averages of 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.34 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting .452 from the field and .345 from three-point range in 753 total appearances. He is one of four players in the NBA to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in each of the last 10 seasons, along with Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-8 Gay has averaged 18.4 points in 753 career games. The No. 8 pick in the 2006 draft out of the University of Connecticut joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players with at least 13,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals since 2006. He also has won a pair of world championships with the U.S.